Learn about the best practices in Human Resources of resilient companies

The objective of publicizing the best practices to build happy, positive and productive workplaces is held during this week at the HR Summit Best practices for resilient companies.

It is a digital meeting organized by the consulting firm LIVE 13.5, a specialist in organizational happiness, which seeks to share valuable content with the help of successful and transformative people to help companies implement good practices that ensure the health and psychosocial safety of collaborators.

The Summit is composed of a productive and enriching talk offered by CEOs of AAA companies, international consultants, renowned academics, presidents of HR associations and scientific experts on happiness, considered as references of organizational well-being worldwide and who are currently part of the High-level international jury that evaluates the companies participating in the Heroines Companies International Happiness Ranking.

The invited expert will share with the audience: experiences, strategies and tips that he has used throughout his professional career to positively impact the organization to which he belongs.

The event has no cost and takes place from September 27 to October 1 at 8:00 pm from Mexico City. Sign up here .

LIVE 13.5

Schedule: