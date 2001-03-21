Payless Car Rental Releases Translink To Franchisees

<b></b>

March 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

St. Petersburg, Florida-Payless Car Rental released an additional tool designed to provide its franchise locations with the ability to display standard management reports via the Internet at any time. TRANSlink is a Web-based transaction processing system that's available to improve locations' access to database information. With access to the Internet, the unique features of TRANSlink are available at any time, giving locations the availability to view their reservation activity, reservation source and client preferences. The second phase of TRANSlink, which will be available soon, will give locations access to retrieve reservations at any time.

REZlink International, a technology company that provides cutting edge technology to travel industry locations, developed TRANSlink. -Payless Car Rental