Three Latina startups are among the 100 finalists of South Summit 2021

The South Summit 2021 will bring together the global innovation ecosystem between October 5 and 7 in Madrid, Spain and among its finalists for the event, which will be held under the slogan 'Shape the future', are three Latin American satartups.

This event, to be held in collaboration with IE University , will bring together entrepreneurs and investors, both individuals and from venture capital funds or the CVC (Corporate Venture Capital) sector. In its last edition, it managed to concentrate more than 6,600 startups and 1,000 investors with a capital portfolio of more than 100 billion dollars.

The South Summit 2021 will have prestigious speakers and representatives of large firms, however, one of its key activities is its startup contest , to which thousands of emerging companies apply, of which 100 are chosen for the final.

Among the participants this year will be 17 American companies, eight French, seven British, five German and Israeli. The Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem will be present with the following: