LSB Industries (LXU) Prices Notes, To Use Funds for Redemption

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU yesterday announced the pricing of its $500 million principal amount of senior secured notes offering. Subject to the fulfillment of closing conditions, the company anticipates completing the transaction on Oct 14, 2021.



It communicated its intention for the offering on Sep 27.



Shares of the company have declined 3.74% yesterday, ending the session at $10.04.

Inside the Headlines

The notes to be offered have been priced at 100% of the face value. The notes carry a coupon rate of 6.250% and are set to mature on Oct 15, 2028. The company will accomplish the offering in private placements, with only suitable purchasers participating.



LSB Industries’ current subsidiaries along with some of its future domestic subsidiaries (wholly-owned) will provide a guarantee to the secured instruments.



Proceeds from the notes offerings will likely be used by LSB Industries to pay for the redemption of $435 million worth of senior secured notes, maturing in 2023. The notes carry a coupon rate of 9.625%. The company might use part of the proceeds from the 2028 notes offering to any transaction-related fees and expenses as well as satisfy general corporate purposes.



In relation to the above-mentioned redemption, LSB Industries noted that a notice of redemption (conditional) has been extended. The redemption price for notes is the summation of 103.609% of the principal amount and interest (accrued and unpaid). The notes redemption is dependent on the completion of the 2028 notes offering, the expected date being Oct 29, 2021.



We believe that the offerings of senior notes will increase the company’s debts and, in turn, might inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. However, repurchasing notes will be a relief. Exiting the second quarter of 2021, LSB Industries’ long-term debts were $461.5 million.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is poised to benefit from healthy demand for products, effective pricing in industrial, mining and agricultural sectors, and efforts to lower the cost of capital. However, high costs of sales are concerning.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have surged 64.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line has improved from a loss of 83 cents to a loss of 79 cents for 2021. The same for the third quarter of 2021 has become wider from a loss of 26 cents to a loss of 28 cents. Earnings estimates for 2022 increased 32.3% to 41 cents in the past couple of months.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN): Get Free Report



Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research