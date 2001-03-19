My Queue

Keep Insurance Costs Down

It only takes a little research.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are your business insurance costs out of control? You can keep your expenses down if you practice these good insurance habits.

Review your insurance needs and coverage annually. If your business is growing rapidly, you might want to check them more frequently. Ask your insurance agent to help you reduce your risks. Have him or her visit your premises and point out where you can make improvements.

Check out new insurance products. Make sure your agent keeps you up-to-date on any new types of coverage you may need.

No business is too new-or too small-for insurance. And if you're homebased and think your homeowner's insurance is adequate, you're likely in for a big, unpleasant surprise.

Like the old song says, "You better shop around." Sure, you're busy. But a few hours of research now can save you thousands of dollars in premiums or claims later.

