Cardinal Health's (CAH) Unit to Aid Canadian Healthcare System

Cardinal Health, Inc.’s CAH wholly owned subsidiary – Cardinal Health Canada – recently announced an employee vaccination requirement policy, which is part of its continued efforts to protect employees, customers and the Canadian Healthcare system against COVID-19.



Taking into consideration the recent and pending provincial government directives and customer protocols in Canada, Cardinal Health Canada aims to have all employees vaccinated by January 2022.



It is worth mentioning that Cardinal Health Canada manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products and offers clinical and supply chain solutions throughout the continuum of healthcare. It lends support to 95% of hospitals, and above 4,000 long-term care, retirement and assisted living homes throughout Canada.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to Cardinal Health's Pharmaceutical business.

- Zacks

More on the News

Per management at Cardinal Health Canada, vaccination is the most helpful defense to counter the threat of COVID-19 and safeguard broader public health.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from this, Cardinal Health Canada's decision reflects its commitment to not only protect its employees but also cooperate with its healthcare customers and be a responsible employeer in Canada.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global vaccines market was worth $46.88 in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $104.87 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027). Hence, this announcement is a well-timed one for Cardinal Health.

Recent Developments

In August, the company partnered with IRE EliT, the radiopharmaceutical subsidiary of IRE Group, to expand patient access to novel radiopharmaceuticals for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging to support the increasing demand for Ga-68 labeled radiopharmaceuticals.



Again, in August, Cardinal Health extended its agreements with CVS Health, wherein the former will distribute pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers through Jun 30, 2027.



Plus, in the same month, Cardinal Health partnered with Abbott and Quidel to commercialize and expand access to over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have gained 12% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s growth of 31.8%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, Envista Holdings Corporation NVST and Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%.



Envista Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.4%.



Patterson Companies’ long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 9.6%.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research