Target (TGT) Gears Up to Offer Great Holiday Deals, Best Values

Retailers have turned the sand hourglass for the holiday season with as much zeal as shoppers looking forward to eye-popping deals. No wonder, the season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. To make the most of the festive season and win over early-bird shoppers, Target Corporation TGT is back with its “Deal Days” and Price Match Guarantee starting Oct 10.

Target’s Deal Days: What’s in the Offing?

Target will kick-off holiday deals earlier this year, featuring thousands of items across every category. The company’s “Deal Days” shopping event will offer steep discounts across entire range of merchandise, including TVs, Beats headphones, fleece, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances, food and beverage offerings, and more. Interested customers can access all these amazing deals from Oct 10 to Oct 12.



This time bargain hunters will find best deals and values not only on Target’s app or website but also at more than 1,900 outlets across the country. Buyers can avail Target's contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup services, and same-day delivery with Shipt to get their products. Markedly, no membership fee is required for the same. Shoppers can even join retailer's free loyalty program, Target Circle, and maximize savings on every purchase they make.



To woo customers, Target is offering “Holiday Price Match Guarantee” starting Oct 10. The program that will run through Dec 24 is designed to give shoppers a sense of confidence that they are getting best deals, regardless of when they shop. As part of this, shoppers can request a price adjustment on all items purchased in store or online within the said period, if they find that the retailer has dropped the price later in the season. Moreover, Target will continue to match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.



Without doubt, Target’s multi-category assortment of owned and exclusive brands as well as popular national brands makes it one-stop shopping destination. With convenient shopping options and shop-in-shops with popular brands like Disney, Ulta Beauty and Apple, Target is providing customers more reasons to shop. While the retail behemoth is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the three-day event, customers should be ready to catch hold of incredible offers.

An Early Start to Festive Season

With global supply chains in disarray, retailers — be it Walmart WMT, Amazon AMZN and Macy’s M — are looking for an early start to the festive season and ensuring they stock enough to fulfill predicted consumer demand. They are increasing product visibility on online platforms, enhancing customer engagement on social channels and making logistics improvements. Companies plan to recruit a reasonable number of seasonal associates to deal with curbside and in-store pickup of online purchases as well as doorstep delivery.



Impressively, Target’s plan to invest more in its existing workforce this festive season looks prudent as it tries to get around the issue of industry-wide worker shortages. The retail biggie plans to provide five million more working hours to its existing store employees, which will result in an increase in pay by more than $75 million. Apart from this, the company will hire 100,000 seasonal workers to support its current team.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have appreciated 19.9% in the past six months and outperformed the industry’s rally of 12.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

