New Strong Buy Stocks for September 30th

Here are five added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA: This company that is engaged in the zinc mining and smelting business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This provider of technology-enabled asset protection services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT: This designer, manufacturer, and seller of precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

