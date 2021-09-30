New Strong Buy Stocks for September 30th
HIBB, NEXA, MG, WCC, and AMOT have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 30, 2021.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA: This company that is engaged in the zinc mining and smelting business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus
Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This provider of technology-enabled asset protection services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus
WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT: This designer, manufacturer, and seller of precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
