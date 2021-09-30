Sabre (SABR) Launches SynXis Property Hub, Boosts Portfolio

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced the launch of SynXis Property Hub (“SPH”), a hotel property management system, which simplifies day-to-day hotel operations and enhances in-stay guest engagement. The new release provides a single system of record for rates and availability, and flexible workflows on the entire SynXis hospitality platform, including SynXis Central Reservation System.

The SPH is a cloud-native solution that accelerates employee onboarding process and reduces time taken to conduct routine hotel operations. It provides employees easy access to guest information and lets them accomplish operational tasks efficiently from anywhere on any device. It enables hoteliers to create a consistent brand experience by offering high-quality, personalized guest experiences.

The SPH will be implemented by Sabre's launch customers across over 450 properties. In fact, it has been already deployed in over 90 select-service Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in North America. The general release of SPH is likely to aid Sabre in expanding customer base and boosting Hospitality Solutions segment revenues.



Sabre’s SynXis hospitality platform powers over 40% of the world’s leading hotel brands at present. The company’s broad range of customers is spread across 160 nations globally. Being one of the largest marketplaces in the world, it manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

With a rise in vaccination efforts and lifting of restrictions across the world, the travel industry is gradually recovering from the pandemic blues. Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the travel industry's improving market scenario.

The hospitality industry (part of the broader travel industry) is rebounding from the pandemic induced woes. Hence, global hotelier operations are also on the rise. Sabre, the leading travel-related software and technology provider, witnessed a significant rise in global hotel bookings and air bookings in the company’s largest region, North America.

During second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $51 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $29 million. This upside was primarily fueled by the continued gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

Sabre has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. Recently, it strengthened its partnership with the Chinese Shiji Distribution Solutions to offer hoteliers a broader access to the Chinese travel market.



Sabre extended partnership with the national carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways, to provide network planning and revenue management solutions. It entered a partnership with the national carrier of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh, to provide Global Distribution System and SabreSonic Passenger Service System (“PSS”) solutions. Before that, it signed agreement with Brazil’s leading domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas, to provide full SabreSonic PSS offering.



However, it is noteworthy that even though its latest financial results reflect significant year-over-year improvement in gross bookings and reservation-system transactions, the metrics are still down by over 50% from second-quarter 2019. Sabre refrained from issuing an outlook citing uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on its financials, which is disappointing.

