The author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' predicts a major market collapse in October

Robert Kiyosaki explains that crises present a great opportunity to invest.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

The investor, businessman and author of the book " Rich Dad, Poor Dad ", Robert Kiyosaki commented that in October there will be a "great" financial collapse in the stock market. He also said that this was a great investment opportunity.

Arturo Luna / Entrepreneur en Español

In a message sent through his Twitter account, Kiyosaki said that this is a consequence of fixed-income and short-term securities issued by the Federal Reserve and the United States Department of the Treasury.

The expert says that both bitcoin and gold can collapse and that cash will be the best option to carry out any operation after this fall occurs.

The collapse as an opportunity

In an interview with Kitco News , the expert spoke about this fall, and explained that it also represents a great opportunity to purchase certain assets.

According to Kiyosaki, this can be a very good thing as it will bring down bitcoin, gold and stocks, and this is a great “get rich” opportunity.

