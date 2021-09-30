The author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' predicts a major market collapse in October

The investor, businessman and author of the book " Rich Dad, Poor Dad ", Robert Kiyosaki commented that in October there will be a "great" financial collapse in the stock market. He also said that this was a great investment opportunity.

Arturo Luna / Entrepreneur en Español

In a message sent through his Twitter account, Kiyosaki said that this is a consequence of fixed-income and short-term securities issued by the Federal Reserve and the United States Department of the Treasury.

The expert says that both bitcoin and gold can collapse and that cash will be the best option to carry out any operation after this fall occurs.

Giant stock market crash coming October. Why? Treasury and Fed short of T-bills. Gold, silver, Bitcoin may crash too. Cash best for picking up bargains after crash. Not selling gold silver Bitcoin, yet have lots of cash for life after stock market crash. Dangerous stocks. Careful - therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 26, 2021

The collapse as an opportunity

In an interview with Kitco News , the expert spoke about this fall, and explained that it also represents a great opportunity to purchase certain assets.

According to Kiyosaki, this can be a very good thing as it will bring down bitcoin, gold and stocks, and this is a great “get rich” opportunity.