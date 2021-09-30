Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Gazprom Neft GZPFY: This integrated oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Gazprom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.54, compared with 33.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.5% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.29, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

