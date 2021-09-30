Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 30th
GZPFY, IMXI, and MHO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 30, 2021.
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:
Gazprom Neft GZPFY: This integrated oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.
Gazprom Neft OAO Price and Consensus
Gazprom Neft OAO price-consensus-chart | Gazprom Neft OAO Quote
Gazprom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Gazprom Neft OAO PE Ratio (TTM)
Gazprom Neft OAO pe-ratio-ttm | Gazprom Neft OAO Quote
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express, Inc. Price and Consensus
International Money Express, Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Money Express, Inc. Quote
International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.54, compared with 33.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
International Money Express, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
International Money Express, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | International Money Express, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.5% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.29, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
