SiriusXM's (SIRI) Pandora Unveils Eight Audio Streaming Stations

SiriusXM Holdings Inc.’s SIRI audio-streaming service Pandora recently launched eight streaming stations to cater to listeners’ demands. This will include songs from popular artists like Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Kelsea Ballerini and various other performers. Per a recent MRC Data report, audiences are now mostly relying on optimistic music to manage their stress levels.



The eight new steaming stations are collectively called Pandora’s Happy Place. These stations also have genres resembling the ones in the collection Handpicked 100: Happy Shuffle, a collection of 100 most optimistic songs, picked by Pandora.



Pandora’s Happy Place caters to listeners’ demand by streaming songs like Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, Beyonce’s Love On Top and Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop Smiling. Pandora’s Happy Place stations are Handpicked 100: Happy Shuffle, Feel Good R&B (R&B), Get Happy (Pop/Hot AC), Happy Country (Country), Happy Dance (Dance), Hope For Hard Times (Christian/Gospel), Rap Jublee (Hip Hop) and Vinyl Happiness (Classic Rock).

Podcast Initiatives Likely to Boost Subscriber Base and Top-Line Growth

SiriusXM and Pandora launched a Latinx music Station named Satellites+, announcing a Pandora LIVE EL Pulso performance by Grammy Award winning artist J Balvin. Pandora’s Satelite+ station will celebrate the efforts of new-generation musical artists like Alvaro Diaz, Maria Becerra, Dimelo Flow and La Gabi by broadcasting their shows on urban Latin American music. SiriusXM also celebrated the Mexican Independence Day by showcasing the performance of musical group Los Dos Carnales on its Aguila Channel.



The main motive behind broadcasting new programs and events of this sort is to acknowledge and uplift the Latinx and Hispanic culture, which will boost the company’s international subscriber base and revenues.



It also announced four diversified shows, led by people from different forums. These shows will be conducted through SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel featuring Qasim Rashid, Dr. Robiin Smith, Shelly Bell and Shermichael Singleton, who will give insights into race relations, culture, business, politics, law, medicine and various other topics. This will drive the awareness of people on various contemporary topics, thus expanding the company’s active subscriber base.



The SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment, Disney’s DIS subsidiary, recently launched an audio subscription plan Marvel Podcast Limited through Apple Podcasts. This will provide popular podcast series like Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night along with its sequel, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, Marvel/Method and many more.



The company recorded second-quarter revenues of $2.16 billion, up 15% on a year-over-year basis. It also witnessed an addition of 355,000 net self-pay subscribers in the quarter, driven by its development in podcast initiative.



Despite stiff competition from rival firms like iHeartMedia Inc. IHRT, Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon, this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to continue with its growth momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

