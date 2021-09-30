Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

GreenSky, Inc. GSKY: This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 90 days.

GreenSky’s shares gained 42.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. STXB: This various commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 90 days.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 90 days.

Range Resources’ shares gained 53.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

