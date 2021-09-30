Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th

NEXA, BBSI, and NVT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 30, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA: This company that engages in the zinc mining and smelting businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.20%.

 

Nexa Resources S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

 

nVent Electric plc NVT: This company that designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 90 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

 

nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

