FedEx (FDX) Stock Slips to 52-Week Low: What's Ailing It?

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX have had a disappointing run on the bourses, ever since the company released first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) results on Sep 21. The stock has declined 11.8% ever since. Adding to the woes, shares of the company hit a 52-week low of $220.80 during the trading session on Sep 29, before increasing a bit to close at $221.09.

Reasons for the Disappointing Performance

FedEx reported lower-than-expected earnings per share for thefirst quarter of fiscal 2022. Moreover, the bottom line declined year over year due to supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Escalated labor costs and network inefficiencies stemming from staffing shortages were the major shortcomings inducing the dismal bottom-line performance.

Additionally, the company cut its financial outlook for fiscal 2022 due to labor scarcity. For the same period, FedEx now anticipates earnings per share, before the year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment, and exclusion of the estimated TNT Express integration expenses and costs associated with business realignment activities, in the band of $19.75-$21 (earlier view: $20.50-$21.50).

Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority."

Lackluster Momentum Score & Unimpressive Zacks Rank

The company’s Momentum Score of D further highlights its short-term unattractiveness. Additionally, FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

