How to get the 'CURP' out of your tenderloin? This is how you can do it in CDMX

Our and gathijos are a fundamental part of Mexican families and have become indispensable allies for people who spend long hours at home without human companions.

To give them protection, Mexico City created the Unique Registry of Companion Animals , a kind of for .

What is the Unique Registry of Companion Animals (RUAC)?

The RUAC is a registry in which the identification information of the companion animals of the natural or legal persons of the Mexican capital can be entered. According to the government page, "the registry will be supported by all government instances that handle pet data, applying the legislation on the protection of personal data."

Why remove the RUAC from your pet?

The idea of this registry is to give the residents of the capital a legal record that shows that they are the owners of their pets.

As the CDMX Secretary of the Environment explains, this tool would help you identify your tenderloin in case it gets lost, if it suffers an accident or a person mistreats it.

How to remove the RUAC for your pet?

The procedure is free and can be done online.

You must enter the official page https://www.ruac.cdmx.gob.mx/

Register the data of your tenderloin or pet.

The page will generate the unique key of your animal.

You can modify the data on the same platform if you need it.