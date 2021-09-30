Should You Buy Gap Stock on Kanye's Yeezy Gap Perfect Hoodie?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. What do you think of when you think clothing from The Gap GPS? Personally, I think comfy, inexpensive shorts with cool little sharks on em. Maybe that’s just the Florida in me talking there but I don’t typically think Kanye West. Kanye’s new Yeezy Gap sweatshirt debuted at Gap, selling out across the country at its $90 price point. It is not styled in the typical post-apocalyptic Yeezy fashion but rather, looks like every hoodie at Walmart WMT. They marketed it as the Yeezy Gap “Perfect Hoodie” and it comes in six different colors. For Kanye, it’s sort of a full-circle moment as the star used to work at one of the retailer’s Chicago stores as a teenager.

I used to work at Finish Line FINL as a teenager. So, watch out next summer for the Davey Baby trader pajama pant. It’ll have four colors including “Pizza stain” and “Yes, that’s bleach.”

Wondering if the Yeezy sales will make an impact on Gap stock? Let’s take a look at Zacks.com to see what’s going on.

