Zilliqa Price Predictions: Where Will the ZIL Crypto Go in 2021?

Crypto consumers seem to be following a new line of thinking, given the interest going into certain coins. Earlier in the year, much focus was put into finding the next Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). Now, attention seems to be turning away from these moonshots and more toward steady growth plays within the industry. Investors want to see established cryptos making upgrades and optimizing. Zilliqa (CCC:ZIL-USD) is a crypto who is tuned into this desire, and it is working to improve accordingly. Investors are beginning to pay attention, and are starting to seek out Zilliqa price predictions.

China’s recent crackdown on crypto combines with a number of other roadblocks for digital currencies. These roadblocks are turning down the rabidly optimistic sentiment pushing cryptos skyward throughout the year. Now, interests are turning from the next big thing to a game of who will survive the crypto winter.

Enter Zilliqa. The crypto network is a platform for DApps and DeFi, and it’s one of the many cryptos trying to upgrade its network and attract a heftier userbase to buoy it through incoming volatility.

Today, the network announced its new Zilbridge, a bridge upgrade which will land on the network tomorrow. Bridges have come into popularity in the effort to make blockchains more scalable and interoperable. Using Zilbridge, users can easily move assets between bridgeable chains.

Zilliqa Price Predictions Heat Up Ahead of Zilbridge Upgrade

With the upgrade, Zilliqa developers hope to attract a more robust user base. As a platform made with DApp creators in mind, a bridge upgrade is a natural step for the network. Now, investors are seeking out Zilliqa price predictions. They want to see if ZIL is a worthy investment.

Zilliqa currently stands at a price of 8 cents. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some predictions and see what analysts are thinking:

In its 12-month prediction, WalletInvestor says ZIL is good for an 11 cent gain. The site posts a 19-cent target ending in September 2022.

DigitalCoinPrice thinks that by the end of the year, ZIL can see nearly 50% gains on its current value. The outlet is posting a forecast of 12 cents for the coin by year’s end.

Gov Capital is making a 12-month prediction of 14 cents for ZIL stock.

CoinCodex made a short-term prediction for ZIL, and it suggests losses will be coming in the immediate future. The site is predicting a 1.5-cent loss for ZIL going into the first week of October.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

