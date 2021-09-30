Winnebago Industries (WGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $72.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 4.09% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WGO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WGO to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $936.32 million, up 26.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher within the past month. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, WGO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.22, so we one might conclude that WGO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

