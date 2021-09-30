USA Truck (USAK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK) closed the most recent trading day at $15.28, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 2.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.86%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. USAK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, USAK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.24.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.