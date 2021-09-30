Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.29, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.

TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 7, 2021.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $779.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.74% and +164.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.89% higher within the past month. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

