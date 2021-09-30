Olin (OLN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed the most recent trading day at $48.25, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 5.71% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.35% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.

OLN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. On that day, OLN is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1105%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 59.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $8.42 billion, which would represent changes of +639.26% and +46.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. OLN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OLN has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.64.

Meanwhile, OLN's PEG ratio is currently 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

