Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $62.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SAVA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 183.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAVA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. SAVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

