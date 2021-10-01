Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Korn Ferry, RCM Technologies, Cross Country Healthcare and ManpowerGroup

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 1, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Staffing, including Korn Ferry KFY, RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN and ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN.

- Zacks

Link: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1803035/4-stocks-benefiting-from-staffing-industrys-continued-recovery

The staffing industry continued rebounding from the pandemic blues with substantial job gains in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing and private education in August. The economic recovery leading to surge in manufacturing and service activities has been aiding the industry through 2021, enabling workforce solution providers to witness a solid run on the bourse.

Notably, the Zacks Staffing industry has appreciated 42.2%, year to date, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 17.1% rally and as against the 19.6% decline of the broader Zacks Business Services sector.

Unemployment Down, Wage Growth Up Modestly

From July to August, the unemployment rate was down 0.2% to 5.2% driven by continued strength in manufacturing and service activities. Further, U6, the most rigorous metric of unemployment in the United States, declined to 8.8% in August from the July level of 9.2%. This measure takes into account the individuals who are not searching for employment or those who are working part-time since they cannot secure full-time employment. The average hourly earnings from July to August increased 17 cents to $30.73.

Strong Recruitment Trend

The non-farm payroll in August reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was up 235,000. Monthly job growth has averaged 586,000, so far this year. On Sep 8, the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report revealed that job openings jumped 749,000 to a record high of 10.9 million as of Jul 31, the highest in the history of this data series that commenced in December 2000.

Economic Recovery Behind the Encouraging Numbers

The staffing industry is a major beneficiary of manufacturing and service activities, which, in turn, are dependent on the economic health. A steady recovery is evident from the latest second-quarter 2021 GDP number, which according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, grew at an annual rate of 6.6% compared with the increase of 6.5% in the “advance” estimate and 6.3% in the first quarter.

With both manufacturing and service activities in the pink, the demand for business services is rising steadily. Economic activity in the manufacturing sector inched up 0.4% from July to August, with the Manufacturing PMI measured by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) touching 59.9% and marking the 15th consecutive month of expansion after April 2020’s contraction.

Although the economic activity in the service sector shrunk 2.4% from July to August, with the Services PMI measured by the ISM touching 61.7%, the reading of above 50% marked the 15th consecutive month of expansion after a two-month period of contraction in 2020.

Top Picks

Given the backdrop, it would be prudent to invest in staffing stocks that have a stellar growth potential for 2021. We have selected four such stocks for you.

Korn Ferry, a global provider of organizational consulting services, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company expects earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year has been revised 23.8% upward over the past 60 days. The stock has appreciated 151.8% over the past year.

RCM Technologies, a provider of business and technology solutions, currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has moved up 28% over the last 60 days. The stock has gained a massive 339.7% in the past year.

Cross Country Healthcare: This provider of talent management and other consultative services also carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year earnings has moved 20.4% north in the last 60 days. The stock has surged 230.4% in a year’s time.

ManpowerGroup: This workforce solutions and services provider also carries a Zacks Rank #2, presently. The company has a projected earnings growth rate of 93.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has moved up 0.4% over the last 60 days. The stock has rallied 50.6% over the past year.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



KornFerry International (KFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.