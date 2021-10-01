Zacks Value Trader Highlights: KRE, QABA, XLF, JPMorgan and Bank of America

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 1, 2021 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

- Zacks

My Favorite Bank Stocks in 2021

Welcome to Episode #253 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

There’s always a bull market somewhere.

In 2021, two beaten down industries have made big comebacks: energy and banks.

Both have been underperforming since the financial crisis.

Over the last 5 years, for instance, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE has gained just 62% while the S&P 500 has jumped 100% and the NASDAQ has soared 173%.

It’s been even worse for the First Trust NASDAQ Community Bank ETF QABA. It is up just 37.1% over the last 5 years.

Are Big Banks Better?

However, the banks have rallied in 2021 with the big banks seemingly out performing.

The Financial Select SPDR ETF XLF, which includes insurance companies, is up 30% year-to-date and is near its 52-week highs, while the S&P 500 has gained just 16% during that time.

It’s 3 largest positions include two of the largest US banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Bank of America BAC.

They are up 30% and 42%, respectively, this year.

In a Bull Market, Should You Look at Smaller Banks?

But in a bull market in the banks, with earnings on the rise, the smaller banks are well situated to be big winners.

Other than buying the Community Bank ETF, how do you find individual bank stocks to invest in?

At any given time, there can be dozens of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) bank stocks. And all of them are cheap right now.

That’s why Tracey decided to share 3 of her favorite smaller bank stocks this week.

Tune into the podcast to find out what they are.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Get Free Report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Get Free Report



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports



First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank ETF (QABA): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.