Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies’ shares gained 17.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Teck Resources Limited TECK: This company that engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Teck Resources’ shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.9% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

