Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 1st

GIL, ON, QRVO, and AN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 1, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

- Zacks

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO: This developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Qorvo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qorvo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qorvo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

 

Qorvo has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Qorvo, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Qorvo, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Qorvo, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Equinor (EQNR) Signs Agreement to Identify Low-Carbon Solutions

Stocks

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Closes Buyout of Alpha Surety

Stocks

Delta (DAL) Signs SAF Deal Worth More Than $1B With Aemetis

Eshani Haque

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mental Health

Career Trauma Is a Real Thing. Here's How to Recognize and Recover From It.

Elizabeth Pearson
Success Strategies

How to Become a Coach That Makes a Real Difference

Nida Leardprasopsuk
News and Trends

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic for Take Off

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More