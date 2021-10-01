Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.34, compared with 3.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO: This developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Qorvo has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

