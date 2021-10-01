Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st
KW, FCBC, ARES, and SMP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 1, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | KennedyWilson Holdings Inc. Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Ares Management Corporation ARES: This company that operates as an alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Ares Management Corporation Price and Consensus
Ares Management Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Management Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.72%.
Ares Management Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ares Management Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Management Corporation Quote
Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.60%.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Standard Motor Products, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote
