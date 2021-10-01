Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

- Zacks

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

Ares Management Corporation ARES: This company that operates as an alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.72%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.60%.

