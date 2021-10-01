These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In September

Bitcoin failed to break the September curse this year as well. The digital coin posted a negative return in September for the fifth straight year, i.e. since 2017. Moreover, there is no particular reason why BTC fans fear September. What’s even more interesting is that the negative return in September came after Bitcoin recorded a cumulative gain of more than 30% during July and August this year. However, not all cryptocurrencies had the same fate as Bitcoin in September, and there were many coins that hit a new high last month. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in September.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In September

We have used the past 30-day return data (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in September. Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in September:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, 32%)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized application platform that aims to make apps usable on the web. Its native token, NEAR is used to pay fees for processing transactions and storing data; running validator nodes on the network; and determining governance votes. NEAR has a market cap of more than $3,385 million, and is up over 400% YTD but is down over 11% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $7.50.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR, 35%)

Launched in September 2019, it is a public network that enables individuals and businesses to come up with powerful DApps (decentralized applications). Its native token HBAR powers Hedera services, as well as helps to secure the network. HBAR has a market cap of more than $5,115 million, and is up over 900% YTD but is down over 1% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $0.3560.

eCash (XEC, 42%)

eCash is a Bitcoin fork but has a more aggressive technical roadmap. This crypto also aims to come up with unique features that aren’t present in a Bitcoin project, such as fork-free network upgrades, subchains and more. XEC has a market cap of more than $4,618 million, and is up over 16% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $0.0002500.

Algorand (ALGO, 45%)

Launched in 2019, it is a self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network that supports an array of apps. Algorand aims to speed up transactions, as well as improve efficiency. ALGO has a market cap of more than $10,084 million, and is up over 320% YTD but is down more than 5% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $1.70.

Avalanche (AVAX, 51%)

Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain that works as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. Avalanche is one of the biggest rivals of Ethereum. AVAX has a market cap of more than $14,513 million, and is up over 1,600% YTD but is down more than 5% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $68.

Quant (QNT, 62%)

Launched in 2018, this crypto aims to connect blockchains and networks by lowering the efficiency and interoperability of the network. It is a must for developers to hold QNT tokens to build a Mapp on the network. QNT has a market cap of more than $3,603 million, and is up over 2,600% YTD but is down more than 3% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $309.

Cosmos (ATOM, 62%)

Founded in 2016, it aims to meet the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. Cosmos’ native token helps in keeping the Cosmos Hub, which is the project’s flagship blockchain, secure. ATOM has a market cap of more than $8,171 million, and is up over 500% YTD but is down more than 4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading over $37.30.

Fantom (FTM, 65%)

Originally created in 2018, it is a DAG (directed acyclic graph) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. Along with its native token (FTM), Fantom aims to address issues related with smart-contract platforms, such as speed. FTM has a market cap of more than $3,291 million, and is up over 7,000% YTD. It is currently trading over $1.27.

OMG Network (OMG, 103%)

Founded in 2017, it is a non-custodial, layer-2 scaling solution that is developed for the Ethereum blockchain. OMG Network was previously known as OmiseGo. One can use OMG tokens as one of the payment methods for paying fees on the network. OMG has a market cap of more than $1,836 million, and is up over 400% YTD. It is currently trading over $13.

Celer Network (CELR, 206%)

Founded in 2018, it is a layer-2 scaling solution that offers off-chain transactions handling. Celer Network facilitates fast, simple, and secure off-chain transactions for payments, as well as smart contracts. CELR holders offer tokens for liquidity, as well as get rewards for doing so. CELR has a market cap of more than $896 million, and is up over 3000% YTD. It is currently trading over $0.146.