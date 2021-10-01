New Strong Buy Stocks for October 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eneti Inc. NETI: This owner and operator of five wind turbine installation vessels that serve the offshore wind industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of a variety of apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

