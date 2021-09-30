Avalanche Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the AVAX Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Avalanche (CCC: AVAX-USD ) has spent the last year on quite the rally. The coin, which stands as one of the largest in the world right now, has grown from something worth what you’d find under your couch cushions to a $65 dollar per coin valuation in a network worth billions of dollars. Now, it’s taking a new step, which is sure to help it capture broader exposure and, hopefully, some big gains. As such, investors are seeking out Avalanche price predictions to see exactly where AVAX is heading.

Source: Hakan GERMAN / Shutterstock

The Avalanche network is predicated on the idea of offering the fastest transaction possible. Indeed, the developers crafted the network with scalability in mind; they want thousands of users to be able to transact on-chain seamlessly. It boasts a rate of transactions per second (TPS) that is thousands of times higher than the Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) or Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) networks. Part of this is due to the network’s proof-of-stake validation model, which is quickly becoming an industry standard. It’s also something that both Bitcoin and Ethereum lack.

Beyond its quick transaction speeds, the Avalanche network offers up a vast ecosystem, including projects for games, communication, DeFi lending and borrowing, and beyond. The network also hosts several dApps that see millions in transactions, as well as dozens of other jumpstart products to help grow out the ecosystem.

Avalanche Price Predictions Surge With Coinbase Listing

The network is continuing to stoke bullish flames with its new joint announcement with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ). Coinbase is going to list the AVAX coin on its Coinbase Pro platform beginning this afternoon. Yesterday marked the first day in which AVAX owners could transfer their coins to the Coinbase accounts. Today — given that the liquidity conditions for the crypto are met — users will be able to begin trading AVAX.

With this big news, the price of AVAX is seeing a slight 2.5% boost, with prospects high for more gains coming through the week. But what are AVAX’s long-term prospects looking like? Let’s take a look at some Avalanche price predictions and see what analysts are thinking:

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction is targeting a $95 value for AVAX by September of 2022.

Gov Capital’s 12-month forecast is far more bullish on Avalanche. By September of next year, the outlet says AVAX will reach highs of $173.

The Economy Forecast Agency predicts that Avalanche will surge past the $100 mark with ease before the year is even out. The site’s year-end prediction for AVAX is as high as $146. Come September of next year, that value can continue upward to $172.

DigitalCoin is making a much longer five-year prediction for AVAX, and it’s quite bullish. By the beginning of 2026, the outlet believes AVAX will be worth $250.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Avalanche Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the AVAX Crypto? appeared first on InvestorPlace.