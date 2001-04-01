Gaining Stream

Coming soon to a mobile phone near you
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The future of WAP wireless may well be secure thanks to streaming media. For the uninitiated, streaming media refers to real-time audio, video or animation that's accessed by a continuous connection. Listening to a Web radio station through your mobile phone as it's being broadcast is an example. We're not quite there yet, but it's one goal that WAP is trying to reach. Visit Streaming Media World for a primer.

Two companies currently working on making streaming media over WAP a reality are ActiveSky and Sontora. ActiveSky is adapting its Media Player technology from PDAs to wireless phones. Sontora's MobiCast offers streaming audio services to content providers over WAP. The full-fledged arrival of streaming media to mobile phones over the next few years should liven up interest in mobile data services for both consumers and business users.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market