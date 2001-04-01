Gaining Stream

Coming soon to a mobile phone near you

The future of WAP wireless may well be secure thanks to streaming media. For the uninitiated, streaming media refers to real-time audio, video or animation that's accessed by a continuous connection. Listening to a Web radio station through your mobile phone as it's being broadcast is an example. We're not quite there yet, but it's one goal that WAP is trying to reach. Visit Streaming Media World for a primer.

Two companies currently working on making streaming media over WAP a reality are ActiveSky and Sontora. ActiveSky is adapting its Media Player technology from PDAs to wireless phones. Sontora's MobiCast offers streaming audio services to content providers over WAP. The full-fledged arrival of streaming media to mobile phones over the next few years should liven up interest in mobile data services for both consumers and business users.