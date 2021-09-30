Casper Price Predictions: How High Can the CSPR Crypto Go?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

A smaller-capitalization cryptocurrency, Casper (CCC: CSPR-USD ) has been on quite the roll lately. Over the past 24 hours, CSPR crypto has appreciated 15% in value. This substantial increase has undoubtedly led many investors to consider what the expert Casper price predictions are from here.

Source: Shutterstock

Indeed, smaller-cap cryptocurrencies such as Casper provide crypto investors with more speculative upside. Currently, CSPR carries a market capitalization of $220 million. That’s a relatively decent-sized company, by any standards, but small potatoes in the crypto world.

So why all the attention around Casper?

Well, it appears investors seem to like Casper’s proof-of-stake model, as well as its relatively youthful status in the crypto world. In fact, Casper officially launched just a few months ago in March 2021. With more investors switching their focus to proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, CSPR is one of a number of growing coins relying on such validation models for growth.

Let’s dive into where the experts see CSPR headed from here.

Casper Price Predictions: Where Can the CSPR Crypto Go Next?

For context, currently CSPR coins trade just below 10 cents.

WalletInvestor provides a 1-year forecast of $0.00965 per coin, a significant drop from where CSPR is right now.

DigitalCoinPrice is a bit more bullish. This site has a 2021 price target of 15 cents per coin for CSPR. Additionally, a 2025 and 2028 price target of 29 cents and 47 cents, respectively, are provided.

Finally, CoinArbitrageBot suggests upside of approximately 175% over the next year. That said, this site does list downside potential of 15% over the next 30 days.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Casper Price Predictions: How High Can the CSPR Crypto Go? appeared first on InvestorPlace.