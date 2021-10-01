How to register minors between the ages of 12 and 17 with comorbidities for the Covid-19 vaccine? Here is a guide for parents

The Strategic guide for vaccination in children aged 12 to 17 years with risk factors or comorbidities was presented by the Ministry of Health and reveals that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be used for this group, which, to date, has proven to be the only vaccine platform with safety and immunogenicity in people 12 years of age and older, and has been approved for emergency application by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) of Mexico .

According to the document, the risk groups to be vaccinated were expanded, considering the inclusion of people from 12 to 17 years old, who have specific characteristics that increase their risk or condition of vulnerability to developing complications from Covid-19.

What are the risk factors or comorbidities?

The guide indicates that each federal and state health institution will estimate the needs by federal entity and, if feasible, by unit of care, and will send, through the Coordinators of the Special Brigades, state roadrunners, the estimates to the federal coordination of the strategy. vaccination.

This is how you can register your children between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive the Covid-19 vaccine