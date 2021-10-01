Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to register minors between the ages of 12 and 17 with comorbidities for the Covid-19 vaccine? Here is a guide for parents

Attention family! The registry has already been opened for minors between the ages of 12 and 17 with risk factors to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, we tell you how to register your children.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The Strategic guide for vaccination in children aged 12 to 17 years with risk factors or comorbidities was presented by the Ministry of Health and reveals that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine will be used for this group, which, to date, has proven to be the only vaccine platform with safety and immunogenicity in people 12 years of age and older, and has been approved for emergency application by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) of Mexico .

Depositphotos.com

According to the document, the risk groups to be vaccinated were expanded, considering the inclusion of people from 12 to 17 years old, who have specific characteristics that increase their risk or condition of vulnerability to developing complications from Covid-19.

What are the risk factors or comorbidities?

Credit: Ministry of Health

Credit: Ministry of Health

Credit: Ministry of Health

Credit: Ministry of Health

The guide indicates that each federal and state health institution will estimate the needs by federal entity and, if feasible, by unit of care, and will send, through the Coordinators of the Special Brigades, state roadrunners, the estimates to the federal coordination of the strategy. vaccination.

This is how you can register your children between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

  1. You must enter the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx platform.
  2. There you will select the risk or comorbidity group for vaccination, consistent with the clinical diagnosis.
  3. Those registered must present themselves to their vaccinating unit on the corresponding date, time and unit, which will be defined by each of the Institutions.

More About Vaccines

Coronavirus

The United States will maintain restrictions for people vaccinated with Sputnik V, according to WP

Entrepreneur en Español
Coronavirus

The United States will request the COVID vaccine to enter the country from November

Entrepreneur en Español
Vaccines

CDMX vaccination: Second dose for millennials from Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa and Xochimilco

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sustainability

How to Turn Sustainability Into a Brand and Business Strength

Grace Avila Casanova
Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Has A Toxic Work Culture, Say Employees Reporting Safety Risks, Sexual Harassment And Even 'Suicidal Thoughts'

Entrepreneur en Español
Finance

Pulling Back The Curtain On Private Equity

Jacob Wolinsky

Read More