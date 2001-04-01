Let this site help you put together a competitive benefits package.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

Although the labor market has slackened a bit, the onus is still on entrepreneurs to offer competitive benefits packages to recruit and retain staff. But putting together such packages can be a time-consuming nightmare. Enter Motivano, an outsourced human resources solutions company with lots of Web-plan enrollment forms, benefits packages, traditional benefits options, such as health and life insurance. Check it out if you're on the hunt for cost-effective HR solutions.