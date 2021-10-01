Sunrun (RUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $44.55, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 7.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RUN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, RUN is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 96.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406.48 million, up 93.78% from the year-ago period.

RUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.95% and +64.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RUN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RUN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.