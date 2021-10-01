Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $319.56, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.18% and +71.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

