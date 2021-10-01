AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW) closed at $6.13, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.

POWW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 220% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55 million, up 357.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $219.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +500% and +251.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for POWW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. POWW currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that POWW has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.49, so we one might conclude that POWW is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

