Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Got space? That's the desperate cry of would-be tenants in today's hot business towns like San Francisco and Manhattan. In some places, finding office space to rent is tougher than finding that proverbial needle in a haystack. Enter RealCentrec, which aims to provide a marketplace that allows landlords to kist commercial vacancies and tenants to hunt for tham. By late 2001, RealCentric says it will be operating in over 40 U.S. markets, so if you need space and are finding the old-fashioned ways of hunting produce more frustration than results, surf into this site and do your searching the digital way. -Robert McGarvey

