Are NFTs Coming to Dogecoin? 9 Things to Know About the Big Vision Lifting DOGE Today.

Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) sure knows how to keep its head above water. The meme crypto has seen nearly all there is to see regarding volatility, and it floats on without fail when it encounters a rough patch. Through the summer, developers have looked into ways to bulk up the ecosystem, mostly through upgrades. Today, one of the Dogecoin cofounders is speaking up about his new big idea for the network. His tweets are stirring up chatter around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) coming to Dogecoin.

Billy Markus, one of the two great minds behind the biggest meme in digital currency, took to Twitter earlier in the week to voice his ideal future for the Dogecoin network. Much of the discussion is around non-fungible tokens and how Dogecoin can be integrated for them. Here’s everything you need to know.

Billy Markus Speaks on NFTs Coming to Dogecoin

Billy Markus is the biggest spokesman for the crypto from a technical perspective; he founded Dogecoin in 2013 with Jackson Palmer. Palmer stepped back from the crypto years later and has no association with crypto in any nature nowadays.

Markus is very tuned into the desires of Dogecoin users, interacting with them frequently on his Twitter account and providing development updates frequently.

He also often talks about his ideas for growing the chain, including this week’s NFT discussion.

Markus tweeted his newest ideas for growing the chain on Wednesday, providing two big proposals.

One of these proposals is in bridging the Dogecoin ecosystem to Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD

(CCC: Dogecoin data wouldn’t just be easily moveable to the Ethereum chain with this upgrade; it would also allow for the creation of a DOGE-ETH token pairing.

This brings us to the gossip about NFTs coming to Dogecoin; Markus argues that with a DOGE-ETH token on NFT markets like OpenSea, Dogecoin’s utility would be massively increased.

Much critique around Dogecoin is in its lack of a concrete utility, and the proposal definitely would silence much of the criticism.

Markus is historically bullish on NFTs. Just earlier last week, Markus hosted a number of Dogecoin-themed NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace.

