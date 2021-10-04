Today, reputation is online: 4 simple tips to maintain a good digital image of your business

Depositphotos.com

Well said Warren Buffet: " It takes 20 years to build a good reputation and 5 minutes to destroy it ." In the business world (and especially in digital marketing) this has become more relevant than ever, since each message or action of companies today reaches millions of users and potential customers in a matter of seconds thanks to social networks.

Hence the importance that the correct functioning of the sales channels, communication and digital platforms of companies, today is a central part of brand strategies , because when exceptional attention is provided, word of mouth recommendations become likes , good comments and higher conversion rates. This, because more than 50% of a brand's reputation currently comes from online interaction , according to a study by Weber Shandwick .

The way a website, landing page , app, or online store is designed and functions, says a lot to consumers about how a business is run and run. Not everything is in the low prices or the great deals; When shoppers find what they're looking for easily, and have an optimal browsing experience, it's easier to convince them to buy again and increase their long-term brand loyalty.

A poor site or platform that does not respond to the needs of users are the main triggers of a bad corporate image . In order to avoid this, I highlight four tips to ensure an excellent reputation in the online world:

1. Build an accessible identity

Social media has bridged the gap between consumers and brands like no other tool. Having a presence in the different and new channels that exist today such as TikTok, Instagram or Snapchat, is essential to create an identity that inspires trust and reflects closeness with different audiences. This will facilitate communication, help boost your online reputation, and allow you to quickly communicate with your clients in difficult scenarios.

2. Generate opinions and reviews from real customers

92% of online consumers walk away from a brand if they encounter a majority of negative comments. To avoid this, a good practice is to make customers show how satisfied they are with the product or service, so a campaign in which the consumer is encouraged to give their opinion or experience is a good alternative to improve reputation in a way. organic.

3. Choose a good measurement strategy

Paying attention to user comments and reviews is essential to take care of the reputation of a business in the online world and, for this, a metric strategy is necessary to distinguish negative from positive feedback.

When running your social media or email marketing campaigns through your CRM , it is possible to instantly monitor the perception that users have regarding a brand or service.

4. Always communicate clearly

Crises can occur in any company; However, when a brand does not express itself clearly in these situations, it can confuse potential customers, and add to a bad experience. Quick and concise communication is essential, as it is well known today that word of mouth marketing ( advocacy ) is the most effective way to establish trust and familiarity between consumers and communities.

Undoubtedly, the reputation of a brand today is the most valuable asset that can be sought, since it is of little use to design good products, services or experiences if in the end it is not reflected in the satisfaction of consumers, both inside and outside the digital world.