Boost Your Portfolio With These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Funds

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets given the erratic macroeconomic conditions of late.

Also, when capital appreciation takes precedence over dividend payouts over the long term, growth funds are natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Investor A Shares BMGAX fund aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests a majority of assets in equity securities of mid-cap U.S. companies, which the fund’s management believes would have more-than-average earnings growth potential. The fund mostly invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity securities. BMGAX has returned 24.8% in the past three years.

As of the end of August 2021, BMGAX held 72 issues, with 3.43% of its assets invested in MSCI Inc.

Principal MidCap Fund Class A PEMGX aims for the long-term growth of capital. The fund invests a majority of assets in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. PEMGX has returned 19.6% over the past three years.

PEMGX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund- Class A PEEAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of assets in equity and equity-related securities of medium-sized companies with the potential for above-average growth. PEEAX has returned 22.9% over the past three years.

Sheetal M. Prasad is one of the fund managers of PEEAX since 2017.

