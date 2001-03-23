Are You Cut Out To Be A Homebased Business Owner?

If you have these key traits, you just might be.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To be a successful homebased business owner, you need to possess certain personality characteristics. Here's a quick list:

  • Be a self-starter. Nobody will be there to tell you what to do or when to do it. Getting the job done is entirely up to you.
  • Be disciplined. Learn to avoid the distractions of working at home and to concentrate on the job at hand.
  • Be an excellent time manager. Know how to manage your time so you can complete all the necessary tasks without interfering with your family life.
  • Be organized. Keeping track of customers, orders and projects is essential to homebased success.
  • Enjoy working alone. In a homebaased start-up business, other colleagues won't be around to help with projects, brainstorm ideas or shoot the breeze.

Excerpted from Starting a Homebased Business(Entrepreneur Press)

