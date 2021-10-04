Amazon's Black Friday-Worthy Deals Launching Earlier Than Ever

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is launching its “Black Friday-worthy” deals today, according to an announcement. The promotion by the e-commerce giant has arrived earlier than ever, as retail companies are trying to get ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

As reported by USA Today, Amazon has deployed deals and “deep discounts” across all categories, “including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, and its own devices. New deals will be added daily.”

Products by companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), KitchenAid, Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS), Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY), Bose, and Shark will be on limited-time offers “with deeper deals on their selection of most-loved products” to offer buyers more possibilities.

In a statement on Monday, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer said: “We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year.”

“Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season.”

Following the steps of Amazon, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) also announced the deployment of its “Deal Days” on October 10 and for three days, both online and in-store.

Supply Chain Issues

CNN reports that holiday shoppers are up for a stressful season, as their increasing demand has met logistics bottlenecks and container shortages at ports, triggering a tighter supply of products.

According to a consumer study by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), buyers might see a price increase of up to 20%, while online purchases are bound to reach $1 trillion.

“There’s also factory closures in Vietnam because of Covid-19 that forced brands from PacSun to Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to warn about the effects on their supply.”

The growing number of people purchasing online has made the US Postal Service increase the shipping prices for the peak holiday shopping season.

“FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is also adding a fuel surcharge on certain shipments, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight shipments, beginning on November 1,” CNN reports.

