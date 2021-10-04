Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

BKE, RMAX, ANDE, and KR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 4, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

- Zacks

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Buckle, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Buckle, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX: This franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.10%.

 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

REMAX Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.50%.

 

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

 

The Kroger Co. KR: This company that operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.

 

The Kroger Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Kroger Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Kroger Co. dividend-yield-ttm | The Kroger Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): Get Free Report

 

The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

REMAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Here's Why You Should Add Neogen (NEOG) to Your Portfolio Now

Stocks

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Quotient (QTNT) Stock?

Stocks

Stock Market News for Oct 4, 2021

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

How to Improve the Efficiency of Your Marketing Spend By 40 Percent

Linda Orr, PhD

Linda Orr, PhD

Reimagining the Way We Work

Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

Sandeep Bhargava

Sandeep Bhargava

News and Trends

Billionaire Kanye West Files 'DONDA' Trademark as He Prepares to Launch Tech Company

Read More