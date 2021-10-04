Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Zacks

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX: This franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.10%.

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.50%.

The Kroger Co. KR: This company that operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.

