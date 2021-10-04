Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Oct 4, 2021

Companies In The News Are: JEF, FIVN, DIS, XOM, ZM.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s JEF shares gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.

     
  • Five9 Inc.’s FIVN shares surged 4.7% after the break down of its $14.7 billion merger deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM.

     
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS gained 4% following news that the company has settled a lawsuit with actress Scarlett Johansson related to the movie “Black Widow”.

     
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM advanced 3.6% after the company said in a SEC filing that its third-quarter 2021 profits could jump by around $1.5 billion on higher oil and gas prices. 


