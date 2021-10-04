Company News for Oct 4, 2021
Companies In The News Are: JEF, FIVN, DIS, XOM, ZM.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s JEF shares gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.
- Five9 Inc.’s FIVN shares surged 4.7% after the break down of its $14.7 billion merger deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM.
- Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS gained 4% following news that the company has settled a lawsuit with actress Scarlett Johansson related to the movie “Black Widow”.
- Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM advanced 3.6% after the company said in a SEC filing that its third-quarter 2021 profits could jump by around $1.5 billion on higher oil and gas prices.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Get Free Report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Five9, Inc. (FIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research