Company News for Oct 4, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s JEF shares gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.



Five9 Inc.’s FIVN shares surged 4.7% after the break down of its $14.7 billion merger deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM



Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS gained 4% following news that the company has settled a lawsuit with actress Scarlett Johansson related to the movie “Black Widow”.



Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM advanced 3.6% after the company said in a SEC filing that its third-quarter 2021 profits could jump by around $1.5 billion on higher oil and gas prices.

5 Stocks Set to Double

- Zacks

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Get Free Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Five9, Inc. (FIVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research