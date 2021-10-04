These Were The Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In September

September, in general, wasn’t a good month for crypto investors, especially for those invested in big coins, such as Ether and Bitcoin. Ether lost around 13% last month, its second-biggest monthly drop so far this year, with June being the biggest at 16%. Bitcoin, on the other hand, lost 7% in September. However, not all cryptocurrencies performed badly. Some cryptocurrencies even made a new all-time high in September, but there were many others that dropped more than Ether and Bitcoin. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in September.

mohamed_hassan / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In September

We have used the return data (from coinmarketcap.com) to come up with the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in September. These are the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies in September:

Dash (DASH, -26%)

Launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC), it is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency that aims to offer quick, decentralized and cost-effective global payments network. DASH has a market cap of more than $1,772 million and is presently trading over $173.70. It is up more than 90% YTD and over 4% in the last seven days.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG, -27%)

Founded in 2017, its objective is to become a user-friendly alternative to Bitcoin. It primarily aims to bring together the implementation capabilities of Bitcoin along with opportunities for DeFi and DApp developers. BTG has a market cap of more than $998 million and is presently trading over $57.60. It is up more than 550% YTD and over 8% in the last seven days.

Chiliz (CHZ, -27%)

Founded in 2017, it is a digital currency for sports and entertainment. By having CHZ, sports fans get access to the fan tokens, as well as get a stake in their club. CHZ has a market cap of more than $1,641 million and is presently trading over $0.286. It is up more than 1,200% YTD and over 3% in the last seven days.

THORChain (RUNE, -28%)

Launched in January 2021, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across several networks without losing full custody of their assets. RUNE has a market cap of more than $1,899 million and is presently trading over $8.50. It is up more than 500% YTD and over 10% in the last seven days.

Enjin Coin (ENJ, -29%)

Launched in June 2018, it is one of the products of Enjin, which is a company that offers an ecosystem of interconnected, blockchain-based gaming products. Enjin Coin, which is an ERC-20 token, is used to back the digital assets issued using its platform. ENJ has a market cap of more than $1,340 million and is presently trading over $1.60. It is up more than 1,000% YTD and over 18% in the last seven days.

Compound (COMP, -29%)

Founded in 2017, it is a DeFi lending protocol. This crypto allows holders to earn interest on their crypto holdings by depositing them into pools that is supported by Compound. Investors get cTokens in return for the cryptocurrencies they deposit. COMP has a market cap of more than $1,747 million and is presently trading over $317.20. It is up more than 110% YTD but is down over 12% in the last seven days.

Flow (FLOW, -30%)

It is a layer-one blockchain that is fast, decentralized, and developer friendly. The native token FLOW works as a payment method and a long-term reserve asset for the Flow economy. FLOW has a market cap of more than $1,268 million and is presently trading over $20.30. It is up more than 27% in the last seven days.

Maker (MKR, -33%)

Launched in December 2017, it is a governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol that enables users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. MKR primarily works as a voting share for the organization that manages DAI. MKR has a market cap of more than $2,420 million and is presently trading over $2,462. It is up more than 300% YTD and over 1% in the last seven days.

Decred (DCR, -38%)

Launched in February 2016, Decred aims to facilitate community interaction, sustainable funding policies and open governance. One of its goals is to make sure all DCR holders get the same decision-making power. DCR has a market cap of more than $1,550 million and is presently trading over $116.90. It is up more than 180% YTD and over 3% in the last seven days.

Huobi Token (HT, -43%)

Launched in January 2018, it is the native token of Huobi Global, which is a popular cryptocurrency exchange. The token helps to lower commissions for trading operations on the exchange. Huobi Token has a market cap of more than $1,309 million and is presently trading over $7.90. It is up more than 50% YTD and over 4% in the last seven days.