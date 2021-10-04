Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

ARCB, BCC, GPI, and HCKT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 4, 2021.

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

