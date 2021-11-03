How to Optimize Your Agency for the Post-Covid Era

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Covid-19 has halted every economy throughout the globe. As a leader of your firm or agency, you need to have a plan to bounce back more intensely and smartly.

But how?

Here are a few tips and tricks on optimizing your agency for the post-Covid era and getting back on track without panicking.

How has the pandemic affected companies across the globe?

This brief comparison is between the period of mid-2020 to mid-2021. From these statistics, you can see that there has been a significant amount of contraction in such a short period.

Around 25% of the companies around the globe have experienced a decline in sales by 50% due to the Covid-19. In addition, an overall and average drop of 27% in sales has occurred.

Approximately 65% of the firms adjust their payroll by granting leaves and reduced hours or wages. And about 11% of the companies laid off their workers.

More than 30% of the first group also increased the internet, digital platforms and social media. Moreover, 17% of the firms have invested in new equipment to use digital solutions and software.

Over 70% of the firms in low-income countries have reported a lack of awareness of accessing any support to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

As you can see, the pandemic has had a significant impact on many companies around the globe. But every cloud has a silver lining, and you will notice that from the numbers that we have mentioned above. For example, many companies have gone online and started using digital solutions and programs.

Hence, you see the trends of online work and conferences throughout the globe. This strategy has worked for many companies, and their management teams are looking at it as their permanent solution because it helps reduce costs to some extent.

Strategies to adopt to optimize your agency in the post-Covid era

Here are some crucial tactics for optimizing your agency for the post-Covid era. At Lion Marketing Agency, we were able to increase our efficiency and communication while working from home. These tactics may seem cliche and redundant, but I can assure you that they will help sustain your agency during these tough times.

Redeploy the talent

You can redeploy your talent or workforce in a different department to retain them and focus on other areas and operations to keep them engaged and re-strategize accordingly. For example, you can redeploy your store employees to focus their energy on inside sales.

Launch new business model

You can rethink and redesign the business model to handle the drop in sales. For instance, many companies have started providing online delivery services for their products. They have also introduced full contact details and started using digital and social media platforms to connect with their customers and respond to their queries.

Training staff for more skills

This tactic is to improve the overall productivity of the workforce by giving them a chance to train and learn new skills so they can handle more jobs. And of course, this includes compensating them for the additional duties.

Focus on the current needs of the customers and their priorities

You need to make a serious effort to understand how the needs and preference requirements of your customers have changed during these times and use this opportunity to calibrate your link with your stakeholders.

Assess what you have and focus on your strengths

You need to assess the overall experience of your workforce and see what you can produce from it by bringing in more B2B partners into your ecosystem. See what practices you can proceed with and which should be discarded. But don't forget about your existing ecosystem.

Establish communication channels within your ecosystem

You have to establish fast operating communication channels within your organizational infrastructure. Ensure free flow of information between your workforce and the customers. Focus on what the current needs of your customers are and delegate the workforce to meet those needs.

Reward and celebrate good service

Create a culture within your agency to reward and celebrate good services, and it should not be limited to sales only. You can hold different appreciation dinners and award ceremonies to celebrate your employees' work for delivering excellent customer service and experience.

Optimize your digital footprint

You need to improve your business's online presence. Moreover, make sure that your business directory listings improve and its social media presence is increased. You also need to have a look at the search algorithms for your business. This is important in enhancing your brand's overall web presence.

Recognize what customers expect and be more empathic

You need to show a bit more empathy in your message and communication with your customers. In addition, you need to focus on what your customers are expecting as well. With direct communication with them, you will get a detailed look into what they are looking for and focus on achieving that in your business model.

There is no telling how the next few months or years will shape out, but this is not the first time the world collectively was shocked by a life-altering event. I truly believe we will continue to redefine how to become more efficient and scale our businesses.

