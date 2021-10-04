It's not you, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are falling worldwide

No, it's not you, nor is it your partner . Users on Twitter report the fall of social networks of the Facebook family, that is, WhatsApp and Instagram included.

Thought Catalog vía Unsplash

So far social networks do not work to send or receive messages. Also, Facebook displays a message that says "Sorry, something went wrong" when you try to access its web version. While its sister platforms teach us a text that says: "5xx Server Error".

Image: Capture via web.

As reported by Milenio , the Downdetector portal explains that the failures began around 10:30 am in Mexico City when about five thousand cases were announced.

Among the most reported problems are 45% sending messages, 28% with the app and 27% with the website, according to High Level information.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown - Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

Apparently, the problem is global, and the platforms do not work internationally. So far, the countries that report this problem are: Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, Brazil, the United States, France, Romania, Spain, among others.

Patience and more patience

The Twitter accounts of these applications ask their users for patience, for example Instagram Comms explained that: "Instagram and its friends are going through a bit of a difficult time right now, and you may have problems using them. Be patient, we are in that!".

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown - Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

For its part, WhatsApp says: "We are aware that some people are experiencing problems with WhatsApp at the moment. We are working to get everything back to normal and we will send an update here as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!"

We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! - WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, other instant messaging platforms are already reporting a spike in the number of subscriptions to their services, as reported by Signal via Twitter: "Subscriptions are very high on Signal (welcome everyone!). We also know what is working during an outage and we wish the best for the engineers working to restore service on other platforms. "

Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!) We also know what it's like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms #mondays - Signal (@signalapp)October 4, 2021

The memes were not lacking

As expected, users took to Twitter to express their despair, discontent and other feelings regarding this situation, here are some of their opinions.

When Facebook, instagram, WhatsApp go down and I show my friends twitter. pic.twitter.com/ypnaHIkT5Z - Polytechnic (@polituitts) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are dropped.



The twitter servers: pic.twitter.com/SbBozOBo5k - Turbex (@Turbexofficial) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are eliminated.



Twitter and Telegram move on to the next round. pic.twitter.com/Z5M4SpdzI7 - Sun (@tufucckboy) October 4, 2021

Soon more information.